Hannah Ann Gevaudan Gowe PRESTON — The family of Hannah Ann Gevaudan (Gowe) of Preston are saddened to announce her passing on August 7, 2023 with her family at her side at the young age of 29 years old.
Hannah is survived by her loving husband, Elliott Gevaudan of 6 years and their daughter Addison, her parents, Steve and Jackie Gowe; sister, Kendel and her fiance, Zac Brown; maternal grandmother, Ann Bateman; paternal grandparents, Edward and Ann Gowe; her aunt Lisa Carroll (Darrin); her uncle Rex Bateman (Judy); her uncle Kevin Gowe (Kathy); her aunt Robin Monahan (Jamie); and several cousins Heather Walls (Chase) and their son Kellen, J.C. Bateman (Lauren), Katey Helwig (Christian), Brandon Gowe (Brittany), and Kara Gowe. Hannah is also survived by her father-in-law, George Gevaudan. Hannah is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Robbie Gevaudan and her maternal grandfather, J.C. Bateman Jr.
Hannah was born in Easton, Maryland on October 15, 1993. She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 2011 and went on to earn her degree in Elementary Education from Salisbury University in 2015 and later earned her Masters degree from Lasalle University. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Federalsburg Elementary School throughout the duration of her career. Hannah loved the students and staff at her school very dearly.
Hannah cherished her time with her friends, family, and dog, Gracie. She also loved playing with her daughter and the children at her mothers daycare. Additionally, Hannah enjoyed teaching at Federalsburg Elementary School, watching TV, and vacationing at Walt Disney World.
Hannah was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile was so stunning it would light up the whole room. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and made an impact on the lives of many. She will be lovingly remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, teacher, and so much more. Hannah will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1:00pm at Colonel Richardson High School Auditorium with Pastor Mark Farnell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund has been established for Hannah's daughter Addison. To contribute to this fund please send contributions to Provident State Bank at 312 Main St., Preston, MD 21655 for Addison Gevaudan.
