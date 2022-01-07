Harlan Davis PRESTON — Harlan Franklin Davis, Jr. passed away at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton on January 3, 2022. He was born in Easton on October 18, 1936, the son of the late Harlan Franklin Davis, Sr. and Nellie Lee Hughes Davis.
He graduated from Preston High School Class of 1956. After high school he began a life long career as a farmer. On April 20, 1961, he married Anita Louise Dawson of Federalsburg. He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston and Delmarva Poultry Industry.
Harlan spent his life farming until he was unable to do so. He enjoyed spending time at home raising chickens, and planting and harvesting crops.
In addition to his wife, Anita, Harlan is survived by his children, John Davis (Shawne), Nancy Johnson (Robbie), and Jennifer Rickwood (Michael), all of Preston, his grandchildren, J. C. Davis, Johanna Calhoun, Jared Davis, Lexi Markland, Nichole Davis, Rachel Johnson, Megan Moses, Brock Johnson, Eileen Johnson, Abigail Rickwood, Gunnar Rickwood, Madelyn Rickwood, and Rowan Rickwood. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren, a sister, Betty Lowe of Gaithersburg, a niece Diane Jocham of Gaithersburg and a nephew Steve Lowe of Poolesville. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Fluharty and Jean Davis.
Funeral services for Harlan will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Rev. Joan Wolff officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The family has requested that donations be made in his memory to Preston Volunteer Fire Company P. O. Box 44 Preston, MD 21655.
