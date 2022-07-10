Harold Glen Higgs CENTREVILLE — Harold Glen Higgs of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022. He was 91 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on October 17, 1931, he was the son of the late Harold E. Higgs and Hilda C. Higgs (Radke). He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary T Uhl.
Harold served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1959. In 1952, he received a certificate of achievement for his meritorious service in connection with the atomic energy testing at Eniwetok-"Operation Ivy". He was honorably discharged in 1959.
Harold worked at the Acme bakery in Baltimore as a dough maker. After retiring in 1979, he and Mary relocated to the land of peaceful living, the Eastern Shore of Maryland. There his career took him to Great Oak Landing in Worton, MD. He worked there for 10 years.
Harold Enjoyed working in his yard, rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles, crabbing and fishing.
There will be a private graveside service. In memory of Harold, donations can be made to Compass Hospice,160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
