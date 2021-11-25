Harold Joseph EASTON — Kennedy Harold Joseph Kennedy Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, while a resident of Talbot Hospice. Despite succumbing to a hard-fought battle with small cell lung cancer, his outlook always remained win-win: "Either I beat the disease or I go to Heaven."
Born in 1948 in Pennsylvania to loving parents Bertha Lillian Kennedy and Harold Joseph Kennedy Sr., he was the oldest of seven children and was affectionately called Harold-Man by his adopted brother Robby.
In 1995, Harold was married to the love of his life, Sue Jones, who preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his brothers, George Kennedy Sr. and William Kennedy; his children, Jacki Kennedy and Elizabeth Dennis; his stepdaughter, Shawne Davis; numerous close and distant relatives; and his rescued dog, Buster.
The last decade made for some of the best years of his life. He found God, was baptized, and made amends with an estranged child. The majority of that time was shared with his companion, Laurie Phelps, who stood by his side and acted as his caregiver from the time he was diagnosed.
Harold was proud of but rarely spoke of his time in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved the outdoors and would look forward to camping getaways, needing only his dog and a tent. A clear night and a campfire made for the best of days.
Being a private person and averse to crowds, Harold treated everyone as an individual. He made deep connections with, believed in, and found good in all humanity. He would often express some rendition of the sentiment: "Live more, worry less."
Honoring Harold's wishes, his memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Talbot Humane or St. Vincent de Paul.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.