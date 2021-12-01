Harold L. Paul Sr. CAMBRIDGE — Harold L Paul Sr of Church Creek passed away November 19th at the Veterans Home in Delaware. He was 74.
Harold was born May 24th, 1947 in Cambridge, MD to the late Olie and Pauline Paul.
Harold served in the US Army from 1966-1970, including a tour in Vietnam.
Harold loved carpentry and woodworking. Decorating for Christmas was one of his favorite things. He loved to cook and watch TV.
He is survived by his son, Harold Paul Jr and his wife Angi; His Daughter Kelly and her husband John; grandson Aaron and fiancé Kate; granddaughter Lauren Ashley and partner Michael; great grandson Michael and great granddaughter Jayde.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021@ 12 noon. Bennie Smith Funeral Home 426 East Dover Street Easton, MD 21601. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Paul, Sr. Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.