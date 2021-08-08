Harry Edward Baker CORRYTON, TN — Harry Edward Baker, Sr. - age 88 of Corryton, Tennessee, went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2021. He passed away at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, Tennessee. Harry was born June 16, 1933 in Towson, Maryland to Lillian M. and Harry E. Baker. After graduating from Towson High School, he enlisted in the Navy in 1952 for four years of active duty and then four years of inactive duty. During his active duty he served on the aircraft carrier USS Gilbert Islands during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in February 1960. Harry met the love of his life, Dornetta Jane Bumgardner and they were married September 15, 1956 in Strasburg, Virginia. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this September. After his service, Harry began working for Western Electric Telephone Company, which later became AT&T. He retired from them after thirty years. He lived for twenty-two years on Kent Island, Maryland with his wife and children. He loved to fish and crab on his boat in his free time and dearly enjoyed gardening and eating the crabs he caught. He and Dornetta later retired to Florida and then moved to Tennessee in 2009 to be close to their daughter. He had a very generous heart and was very caring. He always followed the Golden Rule and contributed to a number of charities. Harry had a jovial and engaging character and you felt comfortable as soon as you met him. He always had a little joke or story to tell to make you laugh. While living on Kent Island he was a member of the Easton Baptist Church and then the Centerville Church of God.
He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife, Dornetta J. Baker; his children, Deborah L. Caldwell (Kim) and Harry E. Baker, Jr., (Linda); two grandchildren, Kelly Amanda Baker and Cullen Garrett Baker; special niece, Cindy Harrison, whom he called his "French fry gal". Harry will be sadly missed by all his loved ones. He always gave from the heart.
The family will gather 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will immediately follow. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Harry to the charity of your chose. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Harry Baker. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.