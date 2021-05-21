Harry Lee Underwood CHESTER — Harry Lee Underwood of Chester, MD entered eternal life on the 8th of May 2021, at the age of 80.
Harry was born in Sykesville, MD on November 21, 1940, he was the son of the late Charles H. Underwood and Hollus Catherine (Moore) Underwood. After graduating High School, Harry joined the United States Air Force and shortly following he married the Love of his life, Sophie D. Degan. They traveled extensively together while was stationed both in the United States and Gremany. After his service of commitment, when he was honorably discharged, he was employed by Chesapeake & Potomac followed by AT&T as a sub-contractor to NASA performing communications support for the space shuttle program.
Harry and Sophie settled in Annapolis, MD for many years before moving to the Eastern Shore, making a home on Kent Island. Where Harry was a dedicated member of the congregation of Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville, MD.
Harry loved working outside on his landscape, garden, and lawn. He also enjoyed working on computers and helping his family and friends with home improvement projects. His zest for life was represented in his character of fun and laughter. He loved playing cards with his many friends.
Harry is survived by his greatest Love, Sophie with whom up until now, were inseparable partners for 62 years, friends, and ultimate companions. He is also survived by twin daughters, Alisa Higgs of Pasadena, MD and Kasey Underwood-Clark, married to Christopher Clark of Elsinore, CA. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, Rutger Souder, Ruston Souder, River Souder, Lauren Clark, William Clark, and Christa Jo Clark; uncle to Brenda Birckhead (Ron), Patricia Wallace (Alfred), Barbara Bateman (Mike), and Denise Underwood. Also, a wonderful sister and brother-in-law to Joann, and her husband Dennis Marine. He is preceded in death by his brothers Leroy and Charles Underwood, Nephew John Starkey, and niece Brandy Terrill.
A memorial visitation will be held at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church 931 Love Point Rd. Stevensville, MD 21666, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 11AM - 12 PM, followed by a memorial service at 12PM.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Harry's name to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org, Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville, MD, or to an organization of your choice. For online condolences please go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
