Harry "Randy" Williams CHESTERTOWN — Harry "Randy" Williams, Jr. passed away on September 29, 2021.
He was born on April 6, 1965, in Chestertown, MD to parents Ruth and Harry Williams Sr.
Randy would rather be out on the water boating, crabbing, or fishing than be anywhere else. He also liked going to car shows and his monthly trip to Philadelphia for mango Italian ice. Only once did he get orange cream flavor instead, and it was a big mistake. He loved his Breyer's vanilla ice cream, sharing at least one scoop of every bowl with Fischer, his German shepherd.
He especially loved his three girls and his grandchildren. He always kept Lifesavers, also known as "so tasty candy" in his pockets. They would always argue over which color tasted best.
Randy is survived by his mother, Ruth Williams; his three daughters, Krista Williams, Haley Stoops (Buddy), and Makenzie Williams (Harvey); his sister, Stepheni Ricket (Ron); his grandchildren, RJ Stoops, Grant Stoops, Paisley Harvey, and Baby Girl Stoops who is on her way; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kent County Waterman's Association at 120 Speer Rd Suite 1, Chestertown, MD 21620.
A graveside service will be held at Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, MD on Friday, October 8 at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
