Hazel Mae Kibler HENDERSON — We regretfully announce the passing of Hazel Mae Kibler of Henderson, Maryland, on August 22, 2022. She was 76.
Hazel was born on February 1, 1946, to the late Lewis and Pearl Boyd of Greensboro, Maryland. After graduating from North Caroline High School in 1965, Hazel began working for Playtex Inc., that kicked off a career of more than 40 years until she retired. In 1965, Hazel married her high school love and lifelong partner, Ed Kibler. Hazel and Ed had two children together, Curtis and Duane.
After retiring, Hazel loved to spend her time with her 5 grandchildren, playing bingo, and have lunch dates with friends and family. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and her presence will be greatly missed.
Hazel was predeceased by her siblings, Bob, Clifton, Sonny, Jim, Shirley and both parents. She is survived by her brother, Alan, her husband, and children, as well as grandchildren, Casey, Gabrielle, Devan, Kyle Ashley and great grandchild, Luna.
By the request of the family, no services will be held.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.