Helen Elizabeth WITTMAN — Creech A Tribute
An amazing person that contributed much to humanity has departed for the Kingdom.
Her father wished for a boy named Pete. He got Helen instead. She did not disappoint. Helen, the second youngest of four siblings, was born to tobacco farmers in London, Kentucky during the height of the Depression. Daily life required tending crops, farm chores and going to school as much as was possible. To ease the burden, the two eldest children were sent to live with family in the big city to pursue education. For months at a time, mother and father left the farm seeking work, leaving Helen (beginning at age 6) to look after her younger brother while tending to the needs of the farm. During those months, the two survived with the help of family friends, every now and again trading stolen eggs for candy (the shop owner and neighbors knew), all while learning the meaning of responsibility, problem solving and fun. That experience served her well.
Helen became a mother at the age of sixteen adding two more children by twenty-two. She was nearly killed as a passenger in a roll-over car accident, breaking several bones and losing her teeth. Dental implants and false teeth became part of life. The single parent of three children with no formal education worked and worked hard. With grit, determination and three jobs, she began building a better life for her children. Her break happened on the assembly line. She was a naturally gifted engineer. Success meant moving from night to day shifts, then to line management, then to engineering and design.
By the mid 60s, leadership opportunities came. In the 70s, Helen was elevated to General Manager and Engineer at GTE Lenkurt in Albuquerque. She had become a top engineer for a leading company without having the pedigree. It was talent and effort that paved her way. In those days, it was uncommon for a woman to be elevated into corporate leadership. She accepted the mantle with grace while learning the meaning of gender inequality. She did not dwell on such things. Her attention was placed at solving problems for her employer and helping all who worked for her, many of whom earned more than she, due simply to being men. She earned respect without seeking it. She was a ‘self-made’ woman by modern definition; a woman who carved a wide path so others could follow.
She had a fourth child after the others left home. By then, she had the mothering thing down. Her common refrain was that “you can do anything, be anyone.” We all still believe it.
She knew what it meant to be treated poorly, to have a difficult life, to experience real pain. No one could tell. It was as if she carried those experiences in a deep vault, using the memories only to propel the family and her children to success.
She knew fun. Helen won at the dragstrip by advising her son to “blow the clutch or win.” She had a perfect game going into the 10th frame, with the bowling league stopping to watch. She finished with a 279. Another time, the bowling alley erupted in laughter when she chased her teeth down the lane. People loved her. Those who knew her in youth, say she was “a real looker.” She learnt to fly. She rode a Harley. She designed a missile system for the nation. She loved America. She drove a big Kenworth Aerodyne flatbed semi-truck for several years. She sold antiques. She loved Jesus. In her late years, she picked up and moved across the country to live on the farm in Wittman, Maryland with family. At 86, she helped build a pepper farm. She worked it harder than all of us.
Everyone who met her, liked her. She had kind and encouraging words for everyone. Yes, everyone.
She was rare. If you met her, you are lucky. Rest in peace my dear, dear mother.
Helen loved to help children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tilghman Elementary School PTO, 21374 Foster Rd, Tilghman MD 21671. “In celebration of Helen Creech.”
