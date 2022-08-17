Helen Elizabeth Seymour "Betty" ST. MICHAELS — Helen Elizabeth Seymour (Betty), died August 12, 2022, after a year of illness and 90 years of life, enjoyment, and accomplishment.
She is survived by her husband, George A. Seymour, and their son, Chris R. Seymour. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen Morris Radcliffe and Joseph Harrison Radcliffe Sr. (Coxie); her brothers, Joseph Harrison Radcliffe Jr. and Frank Radcliffe; and her son, David T. Seymour.
Betty grew up in the St. Michael's area and received her nursing diploma at Easton Hospital in 1952, the same year she married George. She worked as a nurse in a variety of capacities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and in Maryland in both the Baltimore area and Easton, while raising two boys, Dave and Chris. In 1972, she began teaching nursing at Talbot County Vo-Tech Center while earning a Master's equivalency from the University of Maryland. Besides their respective careers, she and George enjoyed traveling, boating and camping.
In the early 1980's Betty took an early retirement to care for her in-laws. Around the same time, she began researching her family history, including her deep family roots in the St Michaels area-that interest developed into a second (and largely volunteer) career in genealogy and history, sometimes working with George, sometimes independently or with other collaborators. Projects included documenting the tombstones on Talbot County, collecting oral histories, and indexing obituaries for the Star Democrat, and collecting documentation of the life of the Black Revolutionary War hero, Thomas Carney. Thanks in large part to her efforts, he was finally honored with a historical marker this past year.
Betty co-produced several historical publications, served as president of the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland for a year and served on the board of the St. Michael's Museum for many years. She also served the Museum in a variety of other capacities, including, at various times, curator, vice president, and, with George docent coordinator, and developed several historical tours in the area. In addition to her private work as a professional genealogist, she volunteered for many years at the Maryland Room at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton. She also served the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in various capacities over many years.
She is said to have made the best crab cakes anywhere.
In her later years Betty Seymour would often say that she wanted to stay in her home by the river until she was carried out "in a pine box." It will surprise no one who knew her that she accomplished exactly that.
Viewing will be held Friday August 19, 2022 6-8PM Framptom Ostrowski-Chapel 312 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels, Md. Funeral will be held Saturday August 20, 2022 at 11AM at St. Lukes UMC where friends may call from 10-11AM. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Talbot County Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Md. 21601 or the St. Michael's Museum, 201 E. Chestnut Street, St. Michaels, Md. 21663.
