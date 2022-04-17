Helen F. Wilson DENTON — Helen F. Wilson passed away on April 13, 2022, at her home. She was 98 years old.
Born at home in Caroline County, she was the daughter of Jesse and Bessie Fearins. She was a 1940 graduate of Caroline High School. On May 25, 1943, she married Richard "Dick" Wilson. They made their home at Hickory Ridge Farm near Williston where together they farmed, raised their family and enjoyed life.
Helen was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. Along with the duties of farm life and family, she enjoyed working part time in Denton at several retail stores: Montgomery Ward, Sears, Starr Office Products, and her favorite, Tracey's Country Treasures. Over the years she enjoyed playing cards, baking, cooking family dinners, crocheting, mowing grass, and more recently putting together jigsaw puzzles with her son-in-law, Carroll and her devoted caregiver, Mary Sellers.
Helen is survived by three children: Margaret Thompson, Elaine Stein (Carroll), and Lee Wilson; three grandchildren: Carrie Casano, Mitchell Stein, and Meredith Andrasik (Ben); four great-grandchildren: Alex Casano, Matthew Andrasik, Jordan Andrasik, and Courtney Andrasik; one niece and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dick, who passed away in 2000; four brothers: Nelson Fearins, Lester Fearins, Dawson Fearins and Alvin Fearins; and a son-in-law, Howard Thompson.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 19th at 1PM from the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., located at 12 S. 2nd St. Denton, MD. Friends may visit there with the family the hour before the service. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.
Donations in Helen's memory may be sent to The Caroline Center, P.O. Box 460 Ridgely, MD 21660 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.
