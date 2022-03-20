Helen Fegan Bower EASTON — Helen Fegan Bower passed away March 7, 2022, in Easton surrounded by love and compassionate care by Candle Light Cove staff and Talbot Hospice. Helen was born October 25, 1926 in Jacksonville , Florida to Katherine Harrison and Archibald Lyle. She grew up in Washington, DC. She attended McKinley High School 1944. She moved to Sherwood in July 1954 with her husband, Robert J. Fegan , Sr.
Previously widowed by Russell E. Clark in 1952, Robert J. Fegan, Sr. in 1976, Taylor E. Lambdin in 1984, and John F. Bower in 1997.
Mrs. Bower began working for Dr. R. Lane Wroth in 1964 and retired in 1989.
Mrs. Bower was very active in Christ Church St. Michaels where she was the wedding coordinator for 25 years, was Co-Director of St. Mary's Altar Guild for many years and volunteered in the office. She also volunteered with Talbot Hospice.
Helen is survived by three sons, Robert J. Fegan, Jr. (Marilyn), Paul C. Fegan (Audrey) and Stephan V.Fegan ( Carol). Two daughters, Judith F. Hause (Harry) and Ann L. Fegan (Randolph Murphy). Fourteen Grandchildren, Robert III, Jonathan, Neal, Jim, Brian, Lois, John, Jennifer, Lori Ann, Russell, Gabe, Claire, Sarah, Helen. Ten Great Grandchildren Leo, Mina, Jesse, Joseph, Patrick, Juniper, Clayton, Albie, Jobe and Lillie.
She is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia F. Washington, son, Jerome M. Fegan, a grandson, John Craig Hause and a great grandson, Caleb Patrick Wood.
Helen was lovingly called "Granny" by many of her friends, children's friends and grandchildren's friends and relatives far and wide. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1 PM at Christ Church St. Michaels, MD.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Talbot Hospice or Christ Church St. Michaels.
