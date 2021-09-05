Helen M. Skipper Sump EASTON — Helen Meta Sump Skipper passed away peacefully in her sleep August 31,2021. Although she battled numerous health issues she loved and lived life to the fullest; not a day went by that she did not cherish every blessing in her life. Helen leaves behind her loving husband, Charles, sons Aaron (Jaime), Kurt (Leanne), and daughter Kimberly Marvel (Scott), grandchildren Camden, Amelia, Charlie Grace, sister Marian Davis and many loving extended family and friends.
Born in Ridgley, and raised in Cordova, Helen moved to Easton after meeting Charles more than 54 years ago. She raised 3 children and valued her role of mother above all else. She created a welcoming home to gather in and create memories; her dear family and friends were a joy to her. She loved a good book. She especially loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and family. Her greatest satisfaction was the success of her children and their families. Anyone who knew Helen knew that her children were the light of her life. She remained an active and dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cordova where she was baptized, married and celebrated 54 years of marriage.
The viewing will be September 7, 2021, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton from 6-8pm.
The service will be September 8, 2021, at St Paul's Lutheran church in Cordova at 11am. She was deeply loved and will be very dearly missed.
Donations in memory of Helen Meta Sump Skipper can be made to St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12095 Blades Rd, Cordova 410-364-5147.
