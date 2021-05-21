Helen Marie Conard Bacsak DENTON — Helen Bacsak Conard of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. She was 90 years old.
Born on the family farm in Denton, Helen was the daughter of the late Joseph John Bacsak, Sr. and Anna Yonkara Bacsak. Her husband, William Donald Conard, died November 26, 2008.
Mrs. Conard had been the Past President of the Denton Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary, a member of the Caroline County Ladies Auxiliary, and frequently volunteered with the fire company bingo nights. She was also a devoted member of the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church in Denton.
Helen is survived by three stepsons: William Michael Conard, Sr. (Kathy) of Harrington, DE, Steven A. Conard (Diane) of Preston, MD, and Donald Dwayne Conard of Federalsburg, MD; a cousin, Susie Booze of Denton and her son, John Booze (Karen), of Oakton, VA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Verna Anna Bacsak; a brother, Joseph J. Bacsak, Jr.; and a cousin, John Bacsak.
There will be a viewing/visitation from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, May 25th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. on Second Street in Denton. This will be followed by an 11:15 Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church on First Street in Denton. The interment will be at 1pm in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Helen had requested for memorial donations to be sent to the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, 408 Central Ave., Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.