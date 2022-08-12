Helen Marie Eihinger HENDERSON — Helen Marie Eihinger of Henderson, Maryland, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on August 9, 2022. She was 97.
Born on June 14, 1925, in Sudlersville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Eihinger and Gizella Kapai Eihinger. Helen grew up in Sudlersville and graduated from Sudlersville High School. She retired from Bell Atlantic as a Telephone Operator Supervisor after 36 years. Helen loved her cats, needle work, gardening and was a member of the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, DE. Both Helen and her sister enjoyed eating out and traveling all over the world with the Telephone Company Pioneers Club.
Helen is survived by her nieces Barbara Lambert and Irene Loller and nephews, Richard Roberts and Paul Eihinger. As well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Joseph Eihinger, Elizabeth Roberts, Henry Eihinger, and Pauline Eihinger.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11am to 12pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, followed by a service. Burial will follow in Templeville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.