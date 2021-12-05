Helen Metaxas Koste MIDLOTHIAN, VA — Helen Metaxas Koste departed this life on November 30, 2021. The daughter of Peter and Anastasia Metaxas, she was born June 3, 1923, in Easton, Maryland. She graduated from Drexel University in June of 1944, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce. She began her career in education at Wilmington High School in Delaware, teaching business. During her summers, she attended graduate classes at the University of Maryland and conducted research for Dr. Gordon W. Prange who incorporated her work in his definitive history of the attack on Pearl Harbor, "At Dawn We Slept". While attending classes at Maryland, she met the love of her life, a childhood acquaintance, James G. Koste of Easton, Maryland. They were married for almost 59 years and raised two sons. Helen earned her Masters of Library Science degree in June 1970 and served as an elementary school librarian in the Prince George's County school system for the next 13 years
In 2011, Helen moved to Midlothian, Virginia to be closer to her family. She was an intelligent, engaging woman who loved to socialize. An avid reader, she often read several books simultaneously. Most importantly, she was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who always put her family first. During her years in Richmond, she met many wonderful people and considered them part of her extended family.
Helen was predeceased by her parents and husband, Jim. She is survived by her two sons, George and Pete (Jodi), her two granddaughters, Andrea Fahey (Joe) and Allison May (Stuart), and four great grandchildren, Margot and Audra Fahey, and Riley and James May. Other survivors include her two sisters, Cecilia Fletcher, and Mary Krutchen (Charles), five nieces, one nephew, and three great nieces, and five great nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Drexel University, https://giving.drexel.edu/Koste.
