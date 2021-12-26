Helen R. Simonsen TAYLORS ISLAND — Helen R. Simonsen, 68, of Taylors Island passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home. She was born in Baltimore on May 12, 1953 and was a daughter of the late Alford and Dora Bull Denton.
Mrs. Simonsen attended schools in Odenton, MD. On September 25, 1987, she married Melvin Craig Simonsen, who passed away on September 8, 2019. She worked for Proctor and Gamble for 28 years. She enjoyed her dogs Snow Flake and Gracie Lynn.
She is survived by three brothers and two sisters Lonnie Denton, David Denton, Paul Denton, Freida Moore and Judy Brandt (Bill) and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Simonsen is preceded in death by a sister Edna Mae Schuwenka.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1pm at Bethlehem Church in Taylors Island with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. Interment will be at the Brick Churchyard. Family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:00pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Taylors Island Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 277, Taylors Island, MD 21669 or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Simonsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
