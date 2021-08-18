Helen S. Keyes Schulke CAMBRIDGE — Helen S. Keyes, 94, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away Monday evening, August 16, 2021 at Mallard Bay Care Center.
Born on April 27, 1927 in Preston, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Theodore A. Schulke and Myrtle Lord Schulke.
She attended the local schools in Caroline County and graduated with the class of 1944.
In 1948 Helen married Howard K. Keyes and together made their home in Cambridge. Howard died August 2, 2014.
Helen attended nursing school and worked as a LPN for several years. She attended the Lutheran Church in Cambridge which is no longer active. Helen and her husband were very involved in the Lutheran Mission. There was a Christmas morning she went to the mission to obtain clothes and toys for a family that had suffered a house fire and lost everything. Helen was a kind-hearted person and will always be remembered for the kind things she did.
Her hobbies included playing cards, golfing and going to the pool. She would never admit it but she was a very good cook. She was known as being a great hostess and entertaining. Helen loved her son Ted and was very dedicated to him.
Surviving Helen is her son Theodore R. Keyes of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband is a brother Ralph Herbert Schulke and a sister Rachel Adams.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge.
A committal service will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Hurlock, MD on Monday, August 23, 2021 beginning 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
