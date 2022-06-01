Henry Covington, Sr. CENTREVILLE — Henry Covington, Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Henry was born on March 10, 1936, in Queen Anne, MD to the late Edward E. Covington and L. Catherine Willis Covington. Mr. Covington attended Centreville High School, graduating class of 1954. The following year, on August 7, 1955, he married Kathryn Mae Richard and they resided in Burrisville, DE. He began a career path to become a Methodist minister, working as a student minister at the Burrisville and Ingleside Methodist Churches.
In 1958, he graduated from Washington College, moved with his family to Centreville, and changed career paths, becoming a technician for Maryland D.H.I.A. He worked for Maryland/West Virginia Artificial Breeding Association for four years, then in 1964 began working for New York Life Insurance Company. It was not until 1979 that he became what he long wanted to be, a farmer, farming his own land in Centreville.
Mr. Covington was a member of Centreville United Methodist Church, serving on the finance committee for over 30 years. He was very active in his community and served in many organizations in the Centreville area, including Centreville Rotary, QAC Planning Commission, Cub Scouts, and Little League.
Mr. Covington is survived by his loving companion Judy Majeskie; his two sons, Henry Covington, Jr. and wife Beth, and Dan Covington; seven grandchildren, Will Covington, Ben Covington, Sarah Covington, Megan Covington Hartwick and husband Mike, Donny Engle and wife Rachel, Mike Engle, Jamie Engle and wife Jessica; and ten great grandchildren. He is survived by five siblings, Dolly C. Taylor, Mary C. Payne, Charles E. Covington, Sarah C. Crooke, and Alfred B. Covington. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn R. Covington; daughter-in-law, Penny H. Covington; two brothers, Tommy and Joe Covington; and sister, Peggy C. Tolson.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, MD, where a service will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centreville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
