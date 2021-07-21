Henry E. Simmons, MD Henry E Simmons, MD, a leading advocate and strategist for passage of national health care reform died yesterday at the age of 91. For the past 4 years, he lived in community at Londonderry on Tred Avon, Easton. Before that, he lived with his wife of 65 years, Sally Louise Simmons in Oxford, MD and Long Boat Key, Fla. His wife Sally died in 2018. He has four daughters, and their four spouses and 7 grandchildren.
Dr. Simmons was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1930. He received his medical degrees from University of Pittsburgh and a masters in Public Health from Harvard. He practiced as a physician and medical school faculty at Tufts New England Medical Center and Boston Veterans Administration Hospital. During Ford and Nixon administrations he held appointments in U.S. Dept of Health, Education & Welfare, Food & Drug Administration and the Grace Commission.
Dr. Simmons became widely known and admired as an energetic and eloquent proponent of health care reform. He spoke and wrote on the crisis and what should be done about it, testified to congress and met with leaders in many sectors to explain issues and build support for reform. In 1990, Dr. Simmons founded the National Coalition on Health Care Reform. He served as it's president until 2009.
The coalition was the largest and most broadly representative alliance of organizations working for system wide health care reform: universal health coverage, cost containment, improved quality and efficiency of care. The coalition, vigorously non-partisan, included 100 of the nation's largest companies, unions, associations of healthcare providers, patient and consumer advocacy groups, insurers, universities and faith groups. It's recommendations helped shape and drive debate that led to the passage of ACA, Affordable Care Act in 2010.
Since retirement at age 80, he has enjoyed two communities in Easton, MD & Long Boat Key, FLA as well as his extended family of 17. He befriended the lonely, recited St. Francis poem daily, never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. He was the king of gratitude, continually counting his blessings of opportunities and support given him, each day was a beautiful day. He enjoyed bike-riding: his 3 wheeler will be dedicated to Henry's mantra Savor the Day. He loved to read, keep up with politics, ponder, philosophize. He loved people and they loved him. He was a wonderful father, husband, caregiver, friend and listener, helping and supporting people in health challenges and in life. A good person is a gift to the world...and Henry was a gift.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name to Compassion & Choices compassionandchoices.org will be appreciated.
