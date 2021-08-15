Hester Emily Payne RELIANCE — Hester Emily Payne "Hessie", died on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Caroline Center in Denton. She was 88.
Born in Eldorado, MD on February 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert (Pete) and Minnie Brinsfield Payne. She was educated in Dorchester County and graduated from Hurlock High School and she then attended Goldey Beacon College in Wilmington, DE. After obtaining her degree, she began a career with Acme Markets working as a cashier in Federalsburg and Hurlock stores. She retired in 1988 after 25 years of service.
Hester is survived by three children Sherry Dolby, Gary Dolby (Janet) and Vicki Donovan (Michael), 5 grandchildren Stacie Pietras (Pete), Jill Johnson (Randy), Jamie Hagadorn, Ryan Donovan (Keleigh), and Boyd Stuart (Liz); 12 great-grandchildren Victoria-Lyn Robbins (Zach), Brandt Swann (Danni Bayliss), Haley Pietras, Derek Pietras, Randall Johnson, Jr., Gavin Pietras, Brylee Hagadorn, Delilah Donovan, Aubrey Stuart, Adalin Donovan, Annabelle Stuart, and Brinleigh Donovan; 2 great-great-granddaughters Emily Robbins (granny's namesake), and Mallory-Ann Robbins; one brother Charles "Charlie-Teenie" Payne (Charlotte); a sister-in-law Mary Payne Crowley, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald, Gilbert, Jr.(Dink), Rayford (Buddy) Manship, William (Billy) and James (Jimmy) Payne, Sr.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the employees in every department of the Caroline Nursing & Rehab Center for the care given to our mother, grandmother & granny.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cokesbury U.M. Church, 5939 Cokesbury Rd., Seaford, DE 19973 c/o Bonnie Spedden or to the Eldorado Cemetery, Frank Wilson, 5812 Puckum Rd., Rhodesdale, MD 21659-1238
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg, MD,
