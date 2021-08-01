Hilda Mae Young EASTON — Hilda Mae Young, 80, of Easton, MD., departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Easton Church of God at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Interment will take place in Richard's Memorial Park. The family requests all attendees to wear masks and dress in appropriate church attire. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.