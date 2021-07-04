EASTON — Hildegard Green, the daughter of Johanna Margareta and Hugo Grun, was born on August 7, 1934, in Lambrecht, Germany, and peacefully departed this physical world on May 2, 2021, in Easton, MD. She was the former wife of Herbert Franklin Green of Bellevue, MD (deceased 9.3.2005), and in that union gave birth to four children: Richard Green of Easton, MD (deceased5.25.2020), Petra Green-Davis (spouse Maurice Davis) of Easton, MD, Frank Green (spouse Rozita La Gorce) of Washington D.C., and Chester Green of Washington D.C. She loved her children, and they, in turn, loved her. She shared a wonderful life and loving relationship with her partner of 43 years, Andrew Martin Skinner. They were inseparable in life and death, and he preceded Hildegard in death on May 1, 2021.
Hildegard was lovingly known as Mommom to her twelve grandchildren: Richard Green Jr., Gayle Green, Lonnelle Green, Travis Green, Hector Bannister, Joshua Bannister, Kendra Bannister, Kacee Miller, Glyndeja Bannister, Mikada Green, Mokennon Green, and Haidyn Green. She was blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and Kolby Fletcher, who gained her wings on September 25, 2015. She is survived by her brother, Herman Grun (spouse Helga) of Canada, their daughter Nicole Henderson (spouse John Henderson), and great-niece and nephew: Brooke and Isaac.
Hildegard loved gardening, appreciated the beauty of nature; had a natural gift for interior design; loved fashion, and by all measures was a stickler for cleanliness. Therefore, it is no surprise that she worked as a housekeeper for several families in St. Michaels and Royal Oak for more than 40 years. She took pride in her work, and the families she nurtured became her extended family. Hildegard traveled extensively to countries in Europe, Africa, and the
Caribbean islands, bringing joy and laughter to everyone she met along the way.
Even though her life journey had its challenges, she persevered through hard work, determination, and grit. Hildegard loved to give, never wanting anything in return. Her children are profoundly grateful and blessed for all the love and care she gave them throughout her life.
