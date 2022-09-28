Hope H. OXFORD — Seibert It is with profound sadness that the family of Hope H. Seibert announce her peaceful passing on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 94.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Barbara Trojanowski and Debra Vreeland (Judd) of Oxford, Md.; granddaughter Heather Anderson and great granddaughter Hadley Merriam of Bridgton, ME.
She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Robert W. Seibert.
Hope grew up in Westfield, NJ. She attended Westfield High where she cultivated many lifetime friends. After high school graduation, she attended Allegheny College in PA and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She graduated with a BS degree, double majoring in Science and math with the goal of becoming a teacher. She spent many of her summers in Cape Cod, MA as an aide to an elderly woman and where she also found her love of the ocean. In 1949 she married her husband and after much moving around the country and raising her children, settled in Oxford, Maryland in the mid 70's. She worked at Channel Marker, Inc. for many years as their secretary.
Hope loved spending time on the water, beach-combing, painting, reading and gardening. She was quick-witted, adventurous, and had an infectious spirit. She always laughed about her love affair with chocolate calling herself a "chocaholic". We thank her for her love and all of the learned lessons over our lifetime.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Hope Seibert's name to: Talbot Hospice , 586 Cynwood Dr. Easton Md.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at Hospice for their care and compassion.
To plant a tree in memory of Hope Seibert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
