Howard A. Zwemer EASTON — Howard A. Zwemer, 99, passed away peacefully at his home in Easton, Maryland on April 28, 2023. He was an engineer with over 40 years of professional experience in aerospace systems design, weapons effects and military operation research.
Born September 19, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Richard Adrian Zwemer and Susanna Peirce Zwemer, he entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1941. In the fall of 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and completed his World War II combat tour in the Mediterranean Theater as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot in the 15th Air Force. He flew 52 missions before shipping home.
After the war, Howard Zwemer returned to MIT for bachelor's and master's degrees in aeronautical engineering and started his professional career in 1947 as a research engineer at MIT's Naval Supersonic Laboratory and Fuels Research Laboratory. In 1952 he joined Allied Research Associates, a small company under contract to the Air Force, to develop methodology for predicting nuclear weapons effects on aircraft. In 1952 and 1954 he was a project engineer during nuclear test operations in the Pacific Proving Ground. On March 1, 1954 he flew as a civilian observer on board the Air Force's B36D instrumented aircraft which overflew "ground zero" at the time of the Bravo Shot of Operation Castle. This particular test received more publicity than most because of the unexpectedly high yield (15 megatons), the largest above-ground nuclear device ever detonated by the U. S.
At Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, 1954 to 1965, Mr. Zwemer held a variety of staff and management positions including managing an advanced design division at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in California and serving in Lockheed's Corporate Office in Washington, D.C. as manager for missiles, space, electronics and propulsion.
In 1966, Howard Zwemer joined the Operations Analysis Office, Headquarters U. S. Air Force as a civilian scientist where he led a series of combat effectiveness studies of air operations during the Vietnam War. He became Director of Operations Analysis at Headquarters, U. S. Air Force in Europe (USAFE) in 1975. In this role, he briefed NATO's Joint Chiefs of Staff on the threat posed by the USSR to European nations. Mr. Zwemer completed his government service as scientific and technical advisor to the Assistant Chief of Staff for Studies and Analysis in the Pentagon. There, he also served as the primary U. S. Member and Chairman (1981-1982) of the Aerospace Applications Studies Committee of NATO's Advisory Group for Aerospace Research and Development (AGARD). In 1984, Mr. Zwemer retired from the government and joined RDA (which became part of Logicon), continuing to work on national defense problems until his retirement.
Mr. Zwemer was an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a member of the Society of the Sigma Xi. He published over 20 research papers and reports. His awards include the U. S. Air Force Exceptional Civilian Service Award.
In retirement on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Howard Zwemer was tireless in volunteering his time and expertise to such causes as Christmas in St. Michaels, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels Community Center Board, Christ Church Vestry, Critchlow Adkins Children's Center, Talbot County Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as President of the Londonderry Retirement Community Board of Directors from 2009 to 2012.
Howard Zwemer married the former Jane Hammett after his return from WWII. For over sixty years, they raised three sons, traveled the world, and created stable and loving homes in California, the DC area, Germany, and finally the Eastern Shore. Their romance and adventures ended only with her death from cancer in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Joan Stites Boggess Zwemer of Sarasota, Florida and two sons, Dirk A. Zwemer of Atlanta, Georgia and Weare A. Zwemer of Virginia Beach, Virginia. His middle son, Eric H. Zwemer, pre-deceased him in 2018. Howard Zwemer leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to carry his legacy of service in the world.
The family honors Mr. Zwemer's devoted partner, Frances Thorington of Easton, Maryland, who enriched his life with love and laughter.
Mr. Zwemer's memorial service will be a Christ Church, St. Michaels Parish on June 3, 2023, at 1 pm. Arrangements are by Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to St. Michaels Community Center, P. O. Box 354, St. Michaels, MD 21663 or to Christ Church, P. O. Box S, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
