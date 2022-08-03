Howard "Butch" Sweet TILGHMAN — Howard "Butch" Sweet passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Tilghman, Maryland. He was 79.
Butch was born in Havre De Grace on May 18, 1943 to Howard and Katherine Sweet. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1962 and began his career as a mason. He worked on numerous building projects in the area including the Hyatt in Cambridge, the Talbot County Community Center, and the North Dorchester High School. Butch was a mason by trade but captain by heart.
On April 12, 2008, he married Debby Haddaway, and they started their lives together on Tilghman Island.
A member of the Maryland Charter Boat Association, he was well-known as "Captain Butch" offering fishing charters and sunset cruises for over 30 years on his treasured boat, the "Chesapeake Lady". He was a life member of over 40 years with the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, serving as Boat Captain, Treasurer, Fire Police and Chair of their Oyster Feast. He also served as a life member for the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company as Treasurer and Fire Police. Butch was a member of the Granite Lodge #177 in St. Michaels. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed that time with his fellow friends.
He adored his role as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Jonathon, Jessie, Hanna, Haley, and Randall.
Butch is survived by his wife Debby; his sons Scott Sweet (Sandy) of Landenburg, PA, and Rob Sweet (Stephanie) of Earleville, MD; daughter Greta Clopper (Jason) of Sherwood, MD; sisters Linda Sweet of Florida and Katherine Dangerfield of Delaware; brother-in-law Jerry Janda; and his beloved dog, Tillie. He is forever grateful to his adopted families that helped raise him Doc & Pat Summerall, Robert & Aline Carrion along with their children Bob, Pat, Rick, Pam, Randy and Ron Carrion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Carl Sweet and sister Betty Hunt.
The family gives a special thank you to his loving caregivers at Libby's Loving Hands and his hospice nurse Heather Gottleib for their compassion and excellent care.
A celebration of life for Butch will be held at the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company on August 28, 2022, at 2pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company, or Talbot Hospice.
