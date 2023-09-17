Howard Franklin Gardner STEVENSVILLE — Howard Franklin Gardner Jr. of Stevensville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 62.
Howard loved being a part of the fire departments in his community. He was a member of the Kent Island VFD and most recently United Communities VFD. He was always training and loved just being at the fire house. He also enjoyed going to the slots every Wednesday with his mom and dad. He was a winner every week in his book. Nascar and football were some of his other favorites. His favorite football team was always who ever won the Super Bowl. He loved his money and to bet with you. If you bet him and he won you'd better pay up but if he lost he wouldn't pay you. He loved the family parties each year at Aunt Shirleys house. He was the life of every party. Howard loved to dance. He would stay on the dance floor all night long dancing with all the girls. He absolutely loved his niece and nephews with all his heart. He had a special bond with each of them. The movies was something he enjoyed going to with his favorite Uncle Billy whom he loved so much. His Aunt Carolyn was also a huge part of his life especially during the past couple of years. He loved her dearly.
He is survived by his mother Peggy Gardner, three siblings; William "Speedy" Gardner of Stevensville, David Gardner (Annie) of Stevensville and Melissa Rousseau (Mark) of Church Hill. His niece Amber (Austin) and nephews Ryan (Lauren), Wyatt (Rachel), Dustin and James (Ciarra). His grandnieces Emilee Blades and Hayden Gardner. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him so much. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Franklin Gardner Sr. We know his daddy was at the Gates of Heaven waiting to welcome him Home. What a celebration that must have been.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on September 24th at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD with the funeral service to take place Monday, September 25th at 11:00. Burial will be in the Stevensville Cemetery.
In Liew of flowers please make a donation to the Kennedy Kreiger Institute Attn: Office of Philanthropy 707 North Broadway Baltimore MD 21205 or to Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
