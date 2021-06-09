Howard L. Dukes SECRETARY — Howard L. Dukes, 97, of Secretary passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home. He was born in Secretary on June 22, 1923 and was the son of the late Howard L. Dukes, Sr. and Daisy Hurst Dukes Wheatley and stepfather Roland Wheatley.
He graduated from East New Market High School. On August 7, 1942, he married the former Margaret Marine, who passed away on June 30, 2002. He had numerous jobs, but his main career was working for Dorchester County Board of Education, where he was a custodian at Warwick Elementary School. He enjoyed camping and traveling.
He is survived by five sons Howard R. "Ronnie" Dukes and wife Linda of East New Market, Larry Dukes and wife Jane of Hurlock, Walter Dukes and wife Susan of Secretary, Norman Dukes and wife Susan of Seaford and Melvin Dukes of Secretary, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Dukes is preceded in death by a son Harold Dukes, a sister Evelyn Willey, great granddaughter Zoe Dukes and a daughter in law Dena Dukes.
Pallbearers will be Artie Dukes, Ricky Dukes, Brian Dukes, Skip Dukes, Steve Dukes and David Dukes.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dennis Gilliard officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.