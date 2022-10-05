Howard O. Brinsfield REIDS GROVE — Howard O. Brinsfield, Jr., passed away October 3, 2022 from complications of multiple myeloma. He fought a good fight for over nineteen years. He was a member of Reids Grove Church, Vienna Volunteer Fire Company and Chicone Ruritans.
He is survived by his wife Donna of twenty four years, and they have two daughters, Samantha and Kelli whom he loved with all his heart.
Howard farmed most of his life until his health diminished. He enjoyed being with his family. You knew he was in a room because he loved people and having a good laugh. He was blessed with many friends.
He is also survived by his mother, Anne Brinsfield, his sister, Anna Sorrells, his brother John E. Brinsfield and wife Valerie, along with many nieces and nephews. His father Howard passed away in 1995.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:00PM at Reids Grove United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Pastor Douglas Morley will officiate assisted by Pastor David Griffin. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to For The Benefit Of Samantha and Kelli c/o Donna Brinsfield and mailed to Hebron Savings Bank, P. O. Box 158, Vienna MD 21869.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral home in East New Market.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Brinsfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.