Howard Stanley Richardson "Stanley" ST. MICHAELS — Howard Stanley Richardson of St. Michaels passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022. He was 85.
Born July 13, 1936 at Easton Hospital. He was the son of the late Howard C Capt. Pete) Richardson and Nellie Gowe Richardson.
Stanley graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1954, after graduation he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin.
In 1958 he married Beverly Ann Orr of Harrisburg, PA. He worked as a mill operator at the St. Michaels Milling Co., George B. Taylor & Sons Oil Company, and retired from Talbot County Schools in 1977.
He enjoyed golfing and crewing on the Billie P. Hall Log Canoe. He was a member of Martingham Golf Club and the Miles River Yacht Club. He coached St. Michaels Little League, Pony League and Men's Softball for 25 years.
He was a recipient of the St. Michaels High School Alumni Award in 1969. President of the St. Michaels Fire Dept. in 1966. Stanley was preceded in death by his wife Beverly in 2008. He is survived by his two children Jeff Richardson of Bozman, MD, Sherri-Jo Atkinson (Jamie) of St. Michaels, MD, three grandchildren Ryan Atkinson, Chris Atkinson, Melissa Richardson.
Services are private. Memorial Donations may be made to: St. Michaels Fire Dept. 1001 S. Talbot St. St. Michaels, MD 21663 or St. Michaels Little League (SMLL) 5429 Anchor Rd. Tilghman, MD 21671.
Services are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
