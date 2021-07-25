Hunter Thomas Grahamer HENDERSON — Hunter Thomas Grahamer Sr. 31 of Henderson, MD passed away on July 20, 2021
Hunter was born on January 9, 1990 to Mark Grahamer and the late Tracy Morris. Hunter was born and raised in Church Hill, MD where he was a 2008 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. He worked for SEH Excavating Contractors. Hunter was an avid outdoorsman, spending his free time hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.
Along with his mother, Hunter was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Lou Grahamer and maternal grandparents William and Doris Morris.
Hunter is survived by his four children: Hunter Thomas Grahamer Jr., Brayden Thomas Grahamer, Brodie Day, and Hudson Knox Grahamer; his father: Mark Grahamer (Kim) of St. Michaels, MD; a brother: Holton Grahamer (Mariah) of Harrington, DE; his paternal grandmother: Nancy Grahamer of Betterton, MD, godmother and aunt and uncle Tracy and James Little of Millington, MD, uncle and aunt Wayne and Theresa Morris of Queen Anne, MD, aunt and uncle Brenda and Andy Dadds of Dagsboro, DE, and niece: Adley Grahamer. Hunter is also survived by many family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 27 at 1pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech 118 West Cross Street Galena, MD where friends are invited to call from 11-1. Interment in Still Pond Cemetery.
A trust fund has been established for Hunter's children, donations payable to Nancy Grahamer c/o children's fund and sent to the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech 118 West Cross St. Galena, MD 21635.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
