Ignatius A. "Pete" Moxey HURLOCK — Ignatius Albert "Pete" Moxey, 98, of Hurlock, died June 16, 2023 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born August 15, 1924 in Secretary, he was the son of the late Joseph Nathaniel Moxey and Mary Katherine Lauck Moxey.
He served in the US Army during WWII where he received Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, and five Battle Stars. He married Virginia E. "Dolly" Howard on August 7, 1948. For a short time he worked for Chris Craft in Salisbury. From 1963 to 1974, Pete and his wife Dolly owned and operated Uncle Joe's Place, the current location of Suicide Bridge Restaurant. They were known for their 10 cent crab cakes and their cold, cold beer.
He was a member of VFW Post 56 in Federalsburg where he had served as a past commander, Hurlock American Legion Post 243, and Poor Boy's Yacht Club.
He is survived by a daughter, Jacki M. Blake and husband Howard of East New Market; a granddaughter, Karri B. Todd and husband Richard W. of East New Market; a grandson, John H. Blake and wife Chelsea of Vienna; a great-granddaughter, Alison T. Todd of East New Market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sisters, Betty Trego, and Mary Lou Budd and his brothers, Edward T. Moxey and Joseph L. Moxey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass.
Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
John Blake, Dickie Todd, Chuck Budd, Charlie Budd, Austin Thomas and Ricky Lowry will serve as pallbearers. Dave Nickerson, John Burton and Brandon Moxey will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Rayland Acres LLC, 29160 Krismor Court, Trappe, MD 21673.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
