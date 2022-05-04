Inez Lene' Robbins CAMBRIDGE — Inez Lene' LeSieur Robbins "Lene' ", age 85, of Cambridge, Maryland, passed away on April 30, 2022 at Talbot Hospice, in Easton, Maryland. Born on June 8, 1936 near Portageville, Missouri. Daughter of Gus LeSieur and Evelyn LeSieur.
Beloved wife of William Douglas Robbins 'Doug' married on October 21, 1990 in Cambridge, Maryland.
Beloved mother of Timothy Ray Mostrom and wife Roxane Mostrom of Secretary, Maryland.
Sisters Anita LeSieur Haynes and husband Donald Haynes of Alabama, Reva LeSieur McHugh and husband Jerry McHugh of Missouri, and Kaye LeSieur Kuntcher and husband Tony Kuntcher of Missouri. Predeceased by her brother Ray LeSieur survived by his wife Jennifer LeSieur.
Step daughters Rose Robbins Asplen and husband Michael Asplen of Sharptown, Maryland, Christine Robbins Greenman and Douglas Greenman of Moultrie, Georgia, Laurie Robbins Whiston and Mark Whiston of Calais, Maine, and Abigail Robbins Norris and Jeffrey Norris of Greenville, Florida.
Grandchildren Timothy Mostrom, Jr., Kirsten Mostrom, Colby Mostrom, Paul Bloxom, Jason Canteville, Caroline Vargas, Jackson Brohawn, Jill Morris, Allison Shiver, Kyle Foster, Nicholas Foster, and Madeline Norris as well as twenty two great grandchildren.
And two very special friends Trish Bailey of Florida and Beth Lewis of California.
She graduated from high school at Portageville High School in Portageville Missouri and attended college at Hanibal-LeGrange College, in Hanibal, Missouri.
Employed by Western Publishing and Doubleday Books as well as Dorchester Developmental Unit and Dorchester County Board of Education where she retired.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Cambridge, Maryland. A lover of animals, particularly her dog Prissy and was fond of gardening. She was a member of the Garden Club and also volunteered in the Episcopal Church garden. Lene' was an avid reader, played bridge and enjoyed traveling overseas with her husband Doug. She was also a member of the Cambridge Country Club and Cambridge Yacht Club.
Service to be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, Maryland on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to be officiated by Reverend Canon Bernie Schroder. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 at the church. Internment at Christ Episcopal Church Graveyard
Memorial donations may be sent to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 in the name of Lene' Robbins.
Arrangements made by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD.
