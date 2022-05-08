Irene Heller EASTON — Irene Heller of St. Michaels, MD, passed away on October 16, 2021, at the age of 97. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Luke's Methodist Church in St. Michaels on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The service will begin at 11am. All who knew Irene are welcome to attend.
Irene and her husband, Steve, retired to St. Michaels in 1978. Their home on the Miles River was shared with family and friends for more than 30 years. Their youngest children, David and Barbara, graduated from St. Michaels High School. With her children grown, Irene began her new career as a volunteer, working for many years at the Cancer Center, Hospice, William Hill Manor and Pines nursing homes, helping at the Waterfowl Festival, and assisting Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in St. Michaels. Irene loved holidays and was a creative seamstress known for her crazy hats, socks, and the costumes and skirts she sewed with holiday fabric. She wore these when she made her visiting "rounds" and when out playing bridge - which she did for many years at the Miles River Yacht Club. She was well known in the Rio Vista community for visiting shut-ins with homemade blueberry muffins. Irene was named a Volunteer of the Year by the Star Democrat and in 2012 was inducted to the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame for her volunteer work.
Irene was preceded in death by her sisters and husband. She is survived by her children, Nancy, Chuck, David, and Barbara, and six grandchildren. "Mud", as affectionately known by her family, was a remarkable woman. Join the family as they celebrate a life well-lived.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Heller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.