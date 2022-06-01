Irene Kennedy WILLIAMSBURG — Irene Betty Kennedy of Williamsburg, Dorchester County, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mallard Bay Nursing and Rehab in Cambridge. She was 86.
She was born on March 28, 1936 in Denton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Dewey George Hurlock and Margaret Cooper Hurlock.
After her education, she was married to James Sellers. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1973. She was married to Henry Dayton. He preceded her in death. She was married to William "Horseshoe" Kennedy. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2013. She owned and operated the Williamsburg Country Kitchen for many years. She was an excellent cook and loved serving and feeding her many friends and customers over the years.
In her free time, she loved being in the kitchen: cooking and baking, watching old TV shows, and loved westerns. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two brothers: Kenny Hurlock, Sr. of Hurlock and Fred Hurlock and his wife Joan of Seaford; a special niece Virginia Powell of Hurlock; three step children: William Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Sheri of Hurlock, Rilla Simmons and her husband Eddie of East New Market, and Debbie Kennedy of Federalsburg; a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat "Mojo".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Ruth Eskridge, Marjorie Nickerson, George Hurlock and Jeanette Jones.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating. Burial will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Unity-Washington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 298, Hurlock, MD 21643 or to the Hurlock Lions Club, P.O. Box 456, Hurlock, MD 21643.
