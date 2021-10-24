Irene Virginia Lowery Jeffers MARYLAND — Irene Virginia Jeffers Lowery, 91, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born on October 1, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, daughter to the late Joel W. and Hazel V. (Anderson) Jeffers. She was raised and educated in Baltimore. She was a member of the Salem Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed watching Western shows, traveling, and her favorite teams the Orioles, Ravens and the Brooklyn Dodgers. But most of all, she loved being a grandma "Ginny." Irene is survived by her children Rhonda F. Lowery-Crosby and her husband Frank Crosby Jr., Sharon Lowery Thomas, and her daughter in law Harriette Lowery. She was the cherished "Ginny' to Kimberly, Bomani, Damani, Ayanna, and Kelly. She was the great "Ginny" to Kristen, Tania, Kenny, Justin, Damani Jr., Kyle, Brendon, Kristopher, Sage, Jessica, Cameron, Isiah, and Trinity, and great-great "Ginny" to Kori, Kameron, and Khruz. Irene was predeceased by her son Eric Madison Lowery. The family will hold a service for Irene in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date. To express condolences to the family of Irene, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Irene's tribute page.
