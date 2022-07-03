Iris Retallack Willis TRAPPE — Iris Retallack Willis, 92, of Trappe, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022.
She was born on August 29, 1929 to Ralph and Lucy Retallack of Trappe Station near Oxford, MD. Following graduation from Easton High School in 1946, she attended Union Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Baltimore until her marriage to Ralph Willis in 1949.
She was an office assistant to Dr. John Hawkinson for 10 years, a Hospice volunteer for 10 years—while also providing long-term home help care for several very special patients.
She excelled in sports—especially volleyball and tennis—and gardening, quilting and rug braiding. She and Ralph had a strong quest for travel and enjoyed visiting many of the U.S. National Parks, as well as touring Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland.
She is survived by her three children— Tyler Willis (Ann), Tracey Gsvind (Charlie) and Kelly Willis, her granddaughter, Katie Tibbs, a brother, Joe Retallack, a sister, Lucie Prettyman, several nieces and nephews, as well as her cherished pets Buddy, Rocky and Piper.
Iris was predeceased by her husband, Ralph, a daughter, Sharon, a son, Michael, a sister, Rose Marie Tristram, and brothers Ralph Retallack and James Seymour.
An open house celebration of her life will be held from 4–8 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home near Trappe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Iris’ name to the Talbot County Humane Society.
