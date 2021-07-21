Irma Irene Dorman FEDERALSBURG — Irma Irene Dorman of Federalsburg, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was 85. Irma was born on December 24, 1935 in Berlin, PA. She was the daughter of the late Harold Will Schmucker Sr. and Minnie Rae Schmucker.
She graduated from Federalsburg School in 1953 and married her sweetie, Daniel R. Dorman, on March 6, 1953. After they both had their share of jobs, they decided to team up and start their own business(s). She worked alongside her husband Danny for most of her married life at Reliance Mobile Homes, Reliance Market and Reliance Treated Wood, Inc. They were inseparable.
Outside from work, she enjoyed NASCAR racing, watching baseball and football games. She also loved to read at home and when she would go out on the boat with her husband Danny. She and Danny also traveled frequently with their good friends making wonderful memories.
She is survived by her husband; Daniel R. Dorman, their children; Kevin Dorman (Sandy), Candy Willey (Danny), and Sandy D. Bishop (John), grandchildren; Shelly Towers (Jonathan), Corey Willey (Megan), Shelbie Bishop, and Colby Willey, great-grandchildren; Irie Towers and Cash Willey, and her brothers; Robert Schmucker (Donna), and Merle Schmucker (Jill).
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings; Jr. Schmucker, Helen Croner, Ilene Broderick, Jessie Emeigh, and Blanche Schmucker.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Harold Hamilton officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Bloomery Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
