J. Clayton Wilhide "Clay" DENTON — John Clayton Wilhide of Denton, MD, passed away at the University of MD Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was 73 years old.
Born in Baltimore, Clay was the son of the late John Edward Wilhide and Elizabeth Estelle Justice Wilhide. He moved to Denton around 1975 and loved it there. He worked on Hildebrand Farms until his car accident in 1978 and after that was commonly known as "The Guy in the Wheel Chair". Despite that, he went on to win over 60 trophies and medals from bench press and body building competition. He would often be found in local bars enjoying a few beers with the great people of the Eastern Shore. He will be missed.
He is survived by two sons, Eli Ruben of Miami, FL and John C. Wilhide, Jr. of Hebron, MD; a daughter, Sandy Lee Marshall of Dundalk, MD; a brother, Raymond John Wilhide (Nancy) of Annapolis, MD; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, July 26th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 1 until 2 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
