J. Darrell Dill HURLOCK — J. Darrell Dill of Hurlock, MD, passed away at the UofMD Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was 64 years old.
Born in Easton, Mr. Dill was the son of the late John Dill and Myrna George Hubbard Dill. He was a 1975 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Mr. Dill was a field maintenance person for the MD State Highway. He loved to hunt, fish, and visit classic car shows. He was a wonderful husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy L. Dill of Hurlock; a son, Jeffrey D. Dill of Hurlock; one sister, Nancy Dorman of Federalsburg; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Dill.
The funeral services will be private at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton with Pastor Marie Turpin Coulbourne officiating. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 30105. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.