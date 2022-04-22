J. Lee Bailey EASTON — J. Lee Bailey, a life-long Talbot County resident, passed away April 16, 2022, at Bayleigh Chase-The Gardens, Easton, MD. He was 92 years of age.
Born August 31, 1929, he was the only child of Edwin A. & Elizabeth Mielke Bailey of Tunis Mills.
Lee graduated from Easton High School in 1946. On June 17, 1950, he married Phyllis Cooper of Trappe, MD. They resided in Tunis Mills and have been married for 71 years.
Lee was President/Owner of Bailey Marine Construction, which was originally established in 1885 by his grandfather, John H. Bailey and later ran by Lee's Uncle, John H. Bailey, Jr. Lee was the third generation to run Bailey Marine Construction. The business is currently into the fifth generation being run by son-in-law, Mark Hill and grandson, Stephen Hill.
Lee is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cooper Bailey, daughter Susan Bailey Hill and her husband Mark; grandson, Stephen Bailey Hill and his wife, Carrie, as well as his great-grandson, Cameron Bailey Hill.
He was a dedicated member of All Faith Chapel in Tunis Mills; very active in Easton Ruritan Club, serving various positions throughout the years; Easton Elks, Moose Lodge and Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601 or All Faith Chapel, 26281 Tunis Mills Rd., Easton, MD 21601.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, beginning at 3 PM, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow service in Old Spring Hill Cemetery, Easton.
