J. Ronnie Steenken HARMONY — J. Ronnie Steenken, of Harmony died at his home on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Born on March 24, 1946 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Herman and Ruth Steenken (nee Howard). He was a 1965 graduate of Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg, MD. Following graduation, he then began a life-long career on his family heritage farm in grain and poultry. He later established Fowling Creek Farms.
Ronnie received many awards in farming, in which several were with his father as top yield in corn and soybeans. He was a member of the Caroline County Forestry Board, Caroline County Farm Bureau and Harmony United Methodist Church. His most memorable accomplishment was to see his childhood farm become a Century Farm.
In Ronnie's earlier days, he treasured the Methodist Youth Fellowship with Rev. and Mrs. Ed Clark (Betty) and kept in touch with them over the years. He enjoyed all types of hunting wildlife and waterfowl along with his trained dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years; Kathaleen M. Steenken, two daughters; Rhonda McLaughlin (Michael) of N. Bethesda, MD, April Hauf (Cory) of Preston, MD, 4 grandchildren; James "Patrick" Walls, Cody Hauf, Christopher McLaughlin, and Tanner Hauf, one brother; Kenneth Steenken (Neta) of Preston, one sister; Reta Kraus (Kendall deceased).
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St. Federalsburg, MD; from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, at the Harmony United Methodist Church, Harmony, MD; Pastor David Griffin officiating. Friends may also visit from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the church.
Burial will be in Junior Order Cemetery, Preston, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to the Harmony United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Preston, MD 21655 or Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
