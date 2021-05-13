Jack Dennis Finck GRASONVILLE — Jack Dennis Finck "Doo-Wop Jack" died Monday, May 10, 2021 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD. He was 80.
Born on September 17, 1940 in Pasadena, MD, he was the son of the late Francis S. Finck and Dorothy Ella Voss. Growing up in Severna Park, MD, he graduated high school and would serve in the Army from 1958 to 1962. After he was honorably discharged he returned to Maryland and worked with Western Electric and AT&T. In 1968 he married Evelyn Anna Donaldson and they would reside in Crownsville, MD for over 45 years. Moving to the Eastern Shore in 2014. In retirement Jack found his true career and passion with music and entertainment. He was a D.J. whom preformed for over 26 years at the Szechuan Restaurant in Severna Park where he was known as "Doo-Wop Jack" and was popular with several hand dance clubs in the area. He loved gardening, woodworking, playing guitar, working with computers, oil painting and knowing his music trivia on artist, songs and lyrics. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Jack's zest for life gave him a rare presence that everybody loved .
Jack is survived by his beloved daughter, Debbie Gills and her husband Ed of Grasonville, Maryland, three grandchildren Nic Gills and his wife Dorota, who reside in Grasonville, MD, Brent Gills and his wife, Seema, who reside in Katy, Texas and Alyssa Mlynarski and her husband Johnny, who reside in San Marcos, Ca. He also has three great grandchildren: Chloe Gills, Zac Gills and Annie Mlynarski. Sister of; Fran Clodfelter of Pasadena, MD and brother of Steven Finck and David Finck both of Severn, MD.
A visitation will be held on Monday May 17, 2021 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 10AM at the funeral home and live web streaming will be available via the funeral home website on Jack's tribute page at the same time of service. Interment will follow the service at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 11:30AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com
