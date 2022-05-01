GREENSBORO — Jack Lee Adams of Greensboro, MD, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was 78 years old.
Born in Greensboro, Mr. Adams was the son of Charlotte Anne Smith Adams Porter of Denton and the late Wilbur Jack Adams. He was a 1963 graduate of North Caroline High School and was a US Navy veteran.
Mr. Adams had been a painter for Chrysler in Newark, DE for 30 years. He had also served as a police officer in Denton and Greensboro. He was a meticulous modeler, making models of cars, ships, covered wagons, and doll houses. He was a Life Member of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Co.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Dale Ann Adams of Greensboro; two children: Bruce John Davidson (Rachel) of Salisbury and Brian James Davidson Adams of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; and two aunts: Betty Jane Kelly and Virginia Lee Kitchen of Denton. He was preceded in death by wife, Frances Wyatt Adams; three brothers: Robert (Bob) W. Adams, Thomas J. Adams, and Michael J. Adams.
A funeral service will be held at 10:45 Wednesday, May 4th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may call one hour prior. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Co., 109 N. Main Street, Greensboro, MD 21639. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
