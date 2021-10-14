Jacob "Jake" Fred Frego CAMBRIDGE — Jacob F. "Jake" Frego, 84, of Cambridge, passed away on October 10, 2021 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born in Dalton, Illinois on April 4, 1937 to the late Jacob Frego and Amalia "Molly" Miller Frego.
Jake graduated from high school in Paw Paw, Michigan in 1955, and went on to graduate from the University of Michigan in 1961. On August 22, 1959, Jake married the former Marian Amos, to which he was a devoted and loving husband for 62 years. Jake loved farming, fishing, and his family. His family owns a farm in Paw Paw, Michigan, which has reaped bountiful harvests of grapes, asparagus, and apples since 1961. He coached Little Leaguebaseballfor 40 years, which he was extremely passionate about. There was a huge place in his heart for big dogs. Jake supported his community by serving on the Cambridge Little League Baseball board, the Our Shephard Lutheran Church Board, and was an enthusiastic member of the Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272.
During his professional career, he left everything better than he found it. At his passing, he was Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, and from 1988 to 1997, he was the Executive Director of the Chesapeake Planning System in Cambridge. He successfully completed the Mid-Atlantic Health Leadership Institute from John Hopkins University School of Public Health in Baltimore, and served on numerous health boards: The Maryland Rural Health Association (president), MidShore Mental Health Association, the Regional Health Planning Board, Delmarva Education Foundation, and the Community Advisory Committee to the UMD Comprehensive Center for Health Resources, Training and Outreach.
Jake is survived by his wife Marian A. Frego of Cambridge; children Jacob F. Frego II and wife Janet of Hudson, Ohio, Jeffrey D. Frego and wife Maria of Willow Street, PA, and Michael D. Frego and wife Heidi of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Jake, Mark and his wife Kristin, Katie, Claire, Joe, Jack, Maddie, Kyle, and Olivia Frego; one great grandchild George Frego; brothers James and Jerry Frego; and numerous cousins. Besides his parents, Jake is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Georgene Frego.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272 (5464 Elk Lodge Road) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
