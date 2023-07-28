Jacqueline Hila Castle GRASONVILLE — Jacqueline Hila Castle, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on July 25th, 2023. She was born on March 1st, 1936 in Grasonville, MD, to the late Royden and Louise (Lyon) Curlett.
Jacqueline was the beloved wife of Roy Castle and a loving wife to her first husband, the late William E. Legg. She is survived by her 3 dearest children, William R. Legg, Barry Legg (Eileen), and Carey Foster; 3 cherished grandchildren, William E. Legg (Brittaney), Kevin R. Legg (Mandy), and Carly A. Wood (David); and 5 beloved great grandchildren, Brianna Legg, Abigail Legg, Ava Legg, Nora Wood, and Everett Wood.
Jacqueline was a proud graduate of Stevensville High School in 1954. In her younger years, she enjoyed sailing with her father, and loved to dance; she was voted best dancer of her class. She was an avid animal lover and loved to care for her cats. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Quality time spent with family was her most cherished past time. Jacqueline will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, 11am, at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 11365 Ocean Gtwy, Easton, MD 21601. A celebration of life will be held immediately after at the Bay Country Moose in Queenstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations in honor of Jacqueline to the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department 4128 Main St, Grasonville, MD 21638. For online condolences go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
