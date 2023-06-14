Jacqueline Jones-Benjamin CAMBRIDGE — Jacqueline Jones-Benjamin, 95, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Heart Fields Assisted Living in Easton. She was born on March 6, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT and was a daughter of the late Frederick Warrington and Charlotte Lieberum Lucas.
She graduated from Penn Hall Boarding School and at the age of 16 she came to live with her father Fred Lucas and her stepmother Lola Lucas. On March 27, 1947, she married William Grason "Jake" Jones who passed away on April 15, 2001. Later, she married James Benjamin who passed away on November 21, 2021. Mrs. Benjamin was a Teacher's Aide for Dorchester County Public Schools for many years. She was a member of the Cambridge Yacht Club Auxiliary, Christ Episcopal Church, and American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter Christine O'Day and husband William of Severna Park, two sons W. Grason Jones, Jr. of Crosswicks, NJ and Steven Nelson Jones of Cambridge, three grandchildren Mark Uanis, Erica Hoefer and Regan Jones, and four great grandchildren, two sisters Donna Towers and husband Wayne, and Patricia Hopkins and husband Porter all of Cambridge, two brothers John Lucas and wife Ruthanna of East New Market and Robert Lucas and wife Sandra of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be W. Grason Jones, Steven Jones, Robert Lucas, John Lucas, Mark Uanis and William O'Day.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge with Rev. Susan Leight officiating. Interment will follow at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.