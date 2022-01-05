James A. Coulby GREENSBORO — James A. Coulby of Greensboro, MD, passed away at his home on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was 81 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mr. Coulby was the son of the late James Howard Coulby and Dorothy Gertrude Turner Coulby. He was a 1958 graduate of the Greensboro, MD High School.
After school, Mr. Coulby Honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and afterward returned to Maryland, farming for many years, and later becoming a mail carrier in the Chester, MD area. He played soccer as a youth and was a devoted member of First Wesleyan Church of Denton and later Greater Impact Church in Greensboro. But, most of all, he was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, and grandfather,
Mr. Coulby is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon W. Coulby of Greensboro; a son, David M. Coulby (Lori) of Highland, IL; a daughter, Faith C. Bojan (Aaron) of Estes Park, CO; a brother, Paul H. Coulby (Doris) of New Castle, DE; a sister, Esther Lednum of Easton, MD; and seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Phillip, Timothy, Joshua, Stephen, Cassidy, and Brayden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Coulby's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Greater Impact Church, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, MD 21639.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.