James Aaron Correa "Aaron" ST. MICHEALS — James Aaron Correa, of St Michaels passed away on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at Laurel Hospital in Laurel Md. with his family by his side. He was 43 years old.
Aaron was born on February 15, 1978 in Easton Md, the son of J.C. and Debbie Correa
He graduated from St Michaels High School in 1997.
He was a member of both St Michaels and Tilghman Island fire departments.
He is survived by his mother Debbie, father J.C., brother Jason and his wife, Ann, and nephews Bryce and Tyler all of Easton. Maternal grandparents Eugene and Victoria Daisey, God mother Deenie Tyler, all from Tilghman Island. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, best friend Doug.
Preceded in death by paternal grand parents Jimmy and Ada Correa, God father Gene Tyler.
Aaron made his living working on the water; crabbing in the summers and oystering in the winters. He enjoyed everything about the water and time spent on the docks.
His true joy was spending time with his nephew, Bryce.
Aaron will always be remembered for his honesty, wisdom, sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Dec 11th at 2:00PM at the Tilghman United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Waterman's Association, P.O. Box 324, Bozman, Md. 21612
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels (www.framptom.com)
